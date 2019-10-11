Belmont University to host upcoming presidential debate

News 2 will stream the press conference live. Click here to watch.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sources told News 2’s Bob Mueller Belmont University will host an upcoming presidential debate.

The school had already said it will make an announcement Friday morning that is expected to have a “significant” impact on the city of Nashville and state of Tennessee.

University President Bob Fisher will be joined by Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Congressman Jim Cooper, Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development Mark Ezell and Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation President and CEO Butch Spyridon.

The event will be held in the Vince Gill Room at the Curb Event Center on campus at 11:30 a.m.