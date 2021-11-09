Belmont University names ballroom after Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Belmont University has named a ballroom at its new performing arts center after country music star Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The school said the ballroom at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts can be used for acoustic and amplified performances, and as a rehearsal space for main stage acts, according to a release. Paisley graduated from Belmont in 1995 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Paisley and his wife partnered with Belmont to establish The Store, a free grocery store for needy families.

The Brad Paisley Endowed Scholarship, established in 2012, provides financial assistance for a deserving student with demonstrated need who is studying in the Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

Brad Paisley said, “I look around now at what Belmont is doing, and it’s incredible. When I was going here, I just wanted to find my place in the Nashville music business, but now you can almost do anything you want in the world once you get a degree here. That impacts our charity in a way we never envisioned when we first pitched this idea—It can be so much more than a grocery store. I just want to use us as a school and as a charity to do good things in the world.”