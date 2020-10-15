Belmont to create College of Medicine, partnering with HCA Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belmont University leaders announced they were working to create a College of Medicine.

The school is partnering with HCA Healthcare on the venture. HCA Healthcare was also serving as an advisor to Belmont as the school hosts next week’s presidential debate.

Belmont made the announcement Thursday morning with President Bob Fisher saying this idea has been years in the making. They recently acquired the property for the new medical school but will announce the location at a later date.

The partnership with HCA Healthcare, which operates hospitals nationwide, will help future medical students with completing their residencies.

School leaders said this is a way to help address the crucial issue of having enough medical professionals to serve communities like Nashville.

“The whole country is going to experience a shortage of physicians. It already is and we just want to be part of that solution and certainly, Nashville will be as it grows we need more physicians and so does the whole country and the whole world,” said Dr. Fisher. “Nashville is a healthcare capital of the world and certainly Vanderbilt and Meharry are world-class places. We want to join them. We want to be a part of this but I do think Nashville is certainly ready for another medical school.”

Belmont will now work to find a dean for its new medical school and get the proper accreditation.

