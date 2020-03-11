Belmont extends current spring break as coronavirus precaution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belmont University is extending spring break for students by one week through Sunday, March 22 as a precaution for COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to reports, the university is extending its spring through March 22. Beginning March 23, all classes will resume online for at least two weeks.

Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher said, “There are currently no confirmed cases on Belmont’s campus, but several cases have been confirmed in Middle Tennessee. Moreover, 75 percent of the Belmont student body consists of students from out of state, and large numbers of students and faculty are currently engaged in personal travel to a number of domestic and international locations for Spring Break. Given the potential for exposure and CDC recommendations for social distancing, we believed it was necessary to make these decisions for the safety of our community and to do our part to mitigate the growing impact of COVID-19.”

The University plans to begin in-person instruction again on Monday, April 6. Students will receive information from their respective colleges and faculty for details on how course work will be conducted, and the University is working with impacted students regarding housing options if they are unable to travel home.

According to reports, all University-sponsored student and employee travel, both international and domestic, scheduled for March 16-April 3 will be cancelled unless approved by senior administrators.