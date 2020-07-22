Bellevue Picnic cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Bellevue Picnic was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Bellevue Harpeth Chamber of Commerce.

Officials made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday with the following statement:

The health and safety of our community, staff, volunteers, sponsors, performers, and vendors is of utmost importance to us at the BHCC.

After much thoughtful consideration, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the Bellevue Community Picnic for 2020.

Although we are disappointed that we can’t bring the community together for a day of fun, while helping our local business community promote their products and services, we look forward to bringing the Picnic back next year. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make a decision as soon as possible for the 2021 date.

We cannot thank our sponsors enough for investing in the Picnic year after year! This year’s Picnic sponsors who have already invested in our chamber will be promoted through our social network channels and website so please make sure and check our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter daily!

…

We have exciting new opportunities to sponsor our chamber and gain some wonderful exposure at the same time. We look forward to sharing more with you soon.

Thank you for your support of our business community as we all work to get through this pandemic.

Please reach out to us if there’s anything we can do to assist you.

The Bellevue Harpeth Chamber of Commerce