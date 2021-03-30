Bellevue ballpark heavily damaged from flooding; in need of volunteers and donations

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bellevue experienced significant flooding as the banks of the Harpeth River started to overflow on March 27. Several inches of rain may impact youth sports leagues at Reese Smith Ballpark.

“Just seeing the damage you’re just like ‘wow’ and it was a breathtaking moment,” said Nick Koch, the Vice President of The Bellevue Sports Athletic Association.

The ballfields were significantly impacted by the flood in May of 2010. This time, bleachers tipped up, fences are twisted or torn down, the concession stand is destroyed and a trailer that was in the parking lot floated all the way to the back of the complex and is pinned between a dugout and a light pole.

Tuesday was the first day they gained access to the ballpark after water finally receded.

“We don’t know if the lights will work and we need everything to just dry out,” Koch said. “We’ve been notifying our parents about he conditions and we are going to need their help to come help these little guys and girls play baseball and softball.”

On Saturday, six board members were at the fields for seven hours preparing for a scheduled community cleanup day on Sunday. They power washed the facilities and patched up some holes. Volunteers were going to come help repaint dugouts and clean up for the start of the season on April 10. Little did they know what was to come 24 hours later.

After a tough year with the pandemic, they’re doing everything they can to make sure kids have the opportunity to play on their home turf.

“Just like we tell our kids, go out there and push and we will do that as adults and get this place cleaned up for them,” said Koch.

The association has created a GoFundMe page to support their recovery efforts which could cost tens of thousands of dollars. Breaking T, a t-shirt company, also created a shirt to raise money for the league. They are in desperate need of volunteers and are looking to recruit groups in order to get the park cleaned up in time.