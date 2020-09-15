Belle Meade police use high-tech cameras to catch 3 wanted thieves

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Belle Meade police have a warning for criminals, ‘Stay out! Or you will be caught!’.

That message comes from Police Chief Tim Eads. He said the city’s 19 License Plate Recognition cameras positioned around the city catch criminals before they even know what hit them.

That was the case Saturday morning when three career criminals in a stolen Nissan SUV with a stolen license plate drove toward the Belle Meade Country Club.

Chief Eads said, “It is a very effective, proactive, crime fighting tool.”

Police quickly learned that three men with lengthy criminal histories are inside the Nissan Exterra.

36-year-old Norman Curtis has warrants out of Montgomery County and priors for introduction of a telecommunication device into a penal institution and initiation of process to manufacture meth.

The driver of the vehicle is 30-year-old Jacob Brown. Police said Brown has a criminal history out of Sumner County and warrants out of Rutherford County. A check of his criminal history revealed charges that included aggravated child abuse and neglect, identity theft and theft of property.

And then there’s 39-year-old Kevin Kephart, who has a very long criminal history that includes multiple auto burglaries, thefts and cocaine charges.

As soon as the men turn onto Belle Meade Blvd, MPO Keith Samol turned on the trio.

Samol summoned Brown to the car and you can hear the brief exchange.

Brown touched the hood, hesitated and then ran. His friends ran with him, as Samol radioed the men’s description to other officers swooping in.

According to Chief Eads, Metro Parks Police and Metro K9 officers take Brown and Kephart into custody.

Home surveillance from a nearby residence shows the last-ditch effort of Curtis, shirtless, running for the woodline.

It’s there that Belle Meade Officer David Wright initiated a felony take down of the wanted man.

Eads said, “They all have lengthy criminal histories. Two of them have outstanding warrants in other counties. So that’s a good lick.”

Thanks to the LPR system and a quick response by area law officers, three career criminals are now behind bars, a stolen vehicle is recovered as well as a stolen license plate.