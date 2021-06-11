Belle Meade police seek driver who crashed SUV into fence after dangerous chase

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Belle Meade police are on the lookout for a man who reportedly led investigators on a dangerous chase through rush hour traffic.

It happened Monday afternoon after license plate reader (LPR) cameras captured a stolen license plate on the back of a Toyota 4Runner SUV. According to police, the license plate was stolen from a broken-down vehicle that was on Interstate 40 westbound at exit 201.

Multiple cameras from police dashcam and LPR footage show a man police have now identified as Kenneth E. Hunt driving recklessly, putting numerous motorists in danger.

Hunt, 57, was last arrested in Metro in 2009 for a felony probation violation. Belle Meade investigators say his previous arrest history is 26 pages long and mostly consists of driving infractions, DUIs, and revoked license violations.

When officers get behind Hunt, he appears like he is going to pull over, but then he takes off, zig zagging through rush hour traffic. Things get dicey as Hunt drives off the pavement at Davidson Road, loses control, and crashes through a fence.

Hunt crosses a field and then slams into another fence post. While police arrive, Hunt runs for it.

Belle Meade Police and Metro Police set up a perimeter, even putting the chopper in the air, but the driver escapes. Pictures of the SUV show the front end is torn up and one of the fence posts ripped through the driver door like a wooden missile.

“LPR is great technology, and it was also good police work. We don’t know if the guy ran because of another crime, or what, it’s an odd case. He put all those people’s lives in jeopardy over a stolen tag,” said Chief Chuck Williams.

Police say had Hunt pulled over, a stolen tag is a minor citation. Now there are warrants for his arrest that include evading, theft, driving on a revoked license, and possession of stolen property.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Kenneth Hunt, you are urged to contact the Belle Meade Police at (615) 297-0241.