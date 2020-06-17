Belle Meade police save life of ex-con, served time for attempted murder

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belle Meade Police saved a man’s life after he reportedly overdosed at a construction site.

The officers are hailed as heroes and because of the rescue, the victim’s criminal history came to light.

Officers said the rescue happened around 9 a.m. on June 5 at a construction site in Belle Meade. Police said a construction worker had a drug overdose there. Workers called 911 and Belle Meade police.

Dash Cam showed officers David Wright and Keith Samol responding to the emergency on Nicholl Lane.

When police arrived, a construction worker was doing CPR on the victim Bobby Wilson.

Chief Tim Eads said, “He was not breathing. He was pale.”

According to Chief Tim Eads, the 29-year-old construction worker was unconscious, unresponsive and believed to be overdosing from an unknown drug.

Eads confirmed that his officers haven’t used narcan for 3 or 4 years.

“That is correct. We are fortunate, in this area, not to have a huge OD problem. But it can happen anywhere, anytime.”

Eads said his officers give Wilson 2 doses of narcan.

Nashville Fire crews then showed up and started giving Wilson oxygen.

After a few minutes, Wilson is wheeled to the waiting ambulance alert and awake.

Eads said his officers always strive to be the best they can be, despite these turbulent times where some have a negative viewpoint of law enforcement.

“Correct, we can’t let it get us down. We know some portions of the community are not happy with us, but we took an oath to protect and serve and vast majority of law enforcement officers are intending to save your life, not take it.”

Because of their heroic action, both Belle Meade officers are now being recommended for commendations.

Police said they now know that Wilson is more than just a construction worker.

News 2 has learned that Wilson has a long criminal history and he was sent to prison for 15 years for attempted murder back in 2008.

Investigators said Wilson got out early and violated his parole when he got a felony evading charge and reckless endangerment charge while running from Rutherford County law officers.

Eads said, “That is correct, at the time this life saving was going on, he had active warrants out of Rutherford County for felony evading, reckless driving and due to COVID-19 they chose not to pick him up at this time on those charges.”

