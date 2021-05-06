Belle Meade officers seek hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Walk Bike Nashville says 39 pedestrians died in Nashville in 2020, the worst year in recorded history, and hundreds of other people were injured when it comes to pedestrians and bikers hit by motorists.

It’s with that knowledge that Belle Meade Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who hit a bike rider and fled.

The hit-and-run took place on Belle Meade Boulevard near West Brookfield Avenue on January 22, 2021, just before 3 p.m.

Police say the driver hit the rear end of the bicycle, knocking the rider to the ground. The car then turned onto West Brookfield Ave. and left the area.

News 2 obtained police dashcam from that day as Belle Meade Police rushed to the call.

When the officer arrives, you can see the bike in the front yard and the 37-year-old bicyclist standing in the yard.

“The car clipped his back tire, and the car did not stop,” said Belle Meade Police Chief Chuck Williams.

According to investigators, a dark-colored four door Ford was seen driving away from the scene at that time. The car reportedly has a dent in the hood, and police call the driver a person of interest.

(Belle Meade Police Department)

“We’d like to have a conversation with this guy. He may have seen something. He might not even be the suspect. But he was definitely in the area at the time,” Chief Williams said.

Several minutes into the traffic stop, the bicycle rider can be seen picking up his damaged bike and loading into a car.

Police say the rider refused an ambulance but went to the hospital by private ambulance. Police say three months later, the victim is still having lingering medical issues due to the collision.

“This happened in January, and he is still making follow up visits and have testing done. Fortunately, he didn’t sustain any serious injuries. It is hard to say how fast the car was going. But the fact that he hit a bicyclist and didn’t stop is concerning to us,” Chief Williams added.

Once again, police are looking for a dark-colored four door Ford. If you have any info you are urged to contact the Belle Meade Police Department at (615) 297-0241.