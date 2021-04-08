Belle Meade officers fight stalking suspect in Green Hills parking garage

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A six-time DUI suspect accused of stalking a Belle Meade citizen is behind bars, but not before battling with two officers in a Green Hills parking garage.

According to Belle Meade Police, William Wysong became a stalking suspect in February of this year. But every time they responded to a call, he was already gone.

According to police, on Easter Sunday, the 46-year-old drove up to a police officer at Belle Meade Boulevard and Harding Road. He reportedly rolled down his window and told the officer to go to h***.

The officer activated his blue lights and attempted to pull Wysong over. But the wanted man was now swerving erratically from lane to lane.

The officer knew who the driver was, and deemed the driver too dangerous to chase and discontinued the pursuit.

“We don’t want anything to happen to an innocent family because of one guy’s actions,” Belle Meade Police Chief Chuck Williams said.

While the officer was downtown getting a warrant for reckless driving, Wysong returned to the home of the citizen he was reportedly stalking. Police responded and when they attempted to box him in, they say he collided with one of their police cruisers causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Two hours after the first interaction, Belle Meade Police were again chasing Wysong. This time the wanted man drove erratically into Green Hills, crossing the double yellow line and running red lights. Again, Belle Meade Police deemed the suspect too dangerous to pursue, and discontinued the chase.

Two days later, Detective Tom Sexton tracked the wanted man to a parking garage in Green Hills. When Sexton attempted to put the cuffs on Wysong, the 46-year-old reportedly said “Well, that’s not going to happen.”

When Wysong attempted to get back in his car, Sexton stopped him and the two men wrestled against the car.

“They are really struggling and the detective is doing all he can to keep him out of that vehicle because we know if he gets in the vehicle at that point it is another dangerous weapon,” Chief Williams said.

By this time, Master Patrol Officer David Wright arrived. He ran to Sexton’s aid. Police said Wright deployed pepper spray and used his baton. Soon, police said Wysong was in cuffs and on his way to jail. No one was injured.

In Belle Meade, Wysong was charged with theft, reckless endangerment, assault on an officer with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest. News 2 has learned he also had outstanding warrants out of Rutherford County.

Police told News 2 the 46-year-old had a DUI and assault conviction out of Texas.