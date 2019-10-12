Belle-ewe makes appearance as ‘special guest’ at Bellevue History Day event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Belle

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In its first ever event, the town of Bellevue hosted a day of history event and had a special guest.

While the event honored the historic growth of the town, one of its most notable events recently took place.

When a female sheep, also known as a ewe, escaped her pen during a festival in August, the people of Bellevue spent a month invested in elaborate search efforts.

In a Facebook group with over 1500 members, the ewe was named Belle-ewe and became a beloved social media sensation.

After a month of regular spottings and search efforts, Belle was wrangled by a Metro Parks maintenance crew in Percy Warner Park.

While the town gathered to appreciate Bellevue’s history on Saturday, Belle the ewe came back to town (enclosed in a pen, don’t worry) for a special appearance as the guest of honor.

People got the chance to meet Belle, while the owner got a chance to thank the community of Bellevue for their dedication and commitment to helping locate and ultimately bring Belle home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar