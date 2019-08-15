Beer, spirit sale opportunities topic of MTSU forum

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee State University is offering a free forum about sales opportunities for craft beer and spirit distilleries.

The school says the Aug. 29 forum is for current or first-time exporters who want to expand their markets.

Tony Johnston is director of the third-year MTSU fermentation science program. He is working with the Tennessee Small Business Development Center to host the forum.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MTSU Miller Education Center atrium. Lunch is included, but reservations are requested.

