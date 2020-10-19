Beekeepers called to crash after nearly a million honey bees scattered along interstate

by: Madonna Mantione

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Beekeepers were called in to assist after nearly a million honey bees were scattered onto Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania during a crash Friday night.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 149 and shut down both southbound lanes on the interstate.

According to crews on the scene, roughly one-million honey bees were being hauled in boxes on a flat bed truck as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but a firefighter suffered a bee sting on the lip.

Photos courtesy of Stan Lobitz

Crews, including beekeepers, worked to remove the bees from the roadway.

