Beekeepers called to crash after nearly a million honey bees scattered along interstate

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Beekeepers were called in to assist after nearly a million honey bees were scattered onto Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania during a crash Friday night.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 149 and shut down both southbound lanes on the interstate.







According to crews on the scene, roughly one-million honey bees were being hauled in boxes on a flat bed truck as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but a firefighter suffered a bee sting on the lip.











Photos courtesy of Stan Lobitz

Crews, including beekeepers, worked to remove the bees from the roadway.