Bedford County woman injured in Kentucky crash on I-24 West

PADUCAH, KY (WKRN) – A Bedford County woman was injured in a crash in Kentucky, according to a post from the Paducah Police Department.

A woman from Shelbyville, Tennessee was hurt in a crash on I-24 westbound at the 2.8 mile marker in Kentucky on Wednesday around 11:25 a.m.

Police said the woman’s vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer rig stopped in traffic.

The driver of the tractor-trailer told officers he was stopped in the right-hand lane on I-24 when a Ford van hit the back of his trailer.

The driver of the van was treated for her injuries and officers were unable to interview her at the scene. Witnesses did confirm the tractor-trailer driver’s account of the crash.

The woman from Shelbyville was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment. I-24 was closed for a brief time after the crash. Officers said her inattention was a contributing factor in the crash.

No other information was immediately released.