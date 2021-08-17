Bedford County judge’s son stole Jeep belonging to West Nashville murder victim, warrant reveals

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The judge’s son accused of shooting a woman in the head at a Shelbyville home has also been charged with stealing a Jeep that belonged to the woman’s boyfriend, who was later found murdered in West Nashville.

An arrest warrant obtained by News 2 Tuesday morning states Hannah Grace Perryman went to a location on Temple Ford Road on the night of Aug. 12, looking for her 22-year-old boyfriend, Will Warner. When she arrived, no one was home, so she stayed for a few hours and then left, according investigators.

Will Warner (Courtesy: Christy West Warner)

Perryman returned to the residence around 1 a.m. the next day, where she saw Warner’s Jeep parked outside. The police report states Warner was not in the home, but Samuel Rich was in the master bedroom, and he shot Perryman in the head, then fled.

She was able to call 911 and explain that Rich had shot her, according to detectives.

When Bedford County deputies arrived at the shooting scene on Temple Ford Road, they said Warner’s Jeep was gone.

The warrant states the Jeep was tracked to a location on 35th Avenue North in West Nashville, where Warner was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Samuel Rich (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)

Metro police issued an alert Saturday for Rich, 25, and said he was wanted for questioning in Warner’s murder.

Rich had already been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list after being identified by investigators as the man who shot Perryman, who was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Authorities said Rich surrendered to law enforcement Sunday night on charges of attempted murder and theft. He was jailed in Bedford County without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

District Attorney General Robert Carter told News 2 that Rich is the son of General Sessions Court Judge Charles Rich.

Rich has not been charged with Warner’s murder, as of Tuesday morning.

A candlelight vigil to honor Warner has been planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Shelbyville Square.

Warner is the nephew of Tennessee state lawmaker, Todd Warner, who represents Marshall, Franklin, Lincoln and Marion counties.