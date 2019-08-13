Bedford County child honored for helping to save life

Bedford County James "Jasper" Small honored

(Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young man has received a special recognition from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for his role in helping to save a life.

Sheriff Austin Swing presented James “Jasper” Small with a commendation for bravery Monday.

The sheriff said Jasper had been faced with a terrifying situation in which a loved one was experiencing a medical crisis. He was able to keep his composure and call 911 for immediate medical help, then guide first responders to the person needing help.

“His action potentially prevented a tragedy,” Sheriff Swing said. “Please join us in recognizing this young man’s actions.”

Jasper was also awarded the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office challenge coin and patch.

