Beautiful sunset Sunday due to the outermost clouds of Cristobal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You may have noticed spectacular colors in the sky with yesterday’s sunset and also this morning’s sunrise. The outermost clouds of Tropical Storm Cristobal are responsible for the vivid colors. The colors you see during a sunrise or sunset are a combination of two things, a low sun angle and something called scattering.

Image Courtesy of NOAA

Scattering is the process by which tiny particles and molecules, like those found in clouds, act to change the direction in which light rays travel. The result, we often see vivid colors at sunrise and sunset.

Sunset in Murfreesboro, Credit: Michael Martin

The outer clouds of Cristobal glowed red and purple as the sun set on Sunday. Often we see incredible colors when the clouds for a tropical system work their way into our area.

Sunset in Bellevue, Credit: Lisa Marie Wright

This morning also brought quite the show in the sky across Middle Tennessee with a beautiful sunrise.

Sunrise in Summertown, Credit: Jennifer Clanton

Through Wednesday, we will see the impacts of the remnants of Cristobal in Middle Tennessee. Intense storms will be possible, so stay alert!

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.