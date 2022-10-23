Today we will see highs climb to near 80 in the city and mid to upper 70s elsewhere with more sunshine and a strong south breeze. Temperatures could be near record highs Monday. We are forecasting 81 and the record high is 85 set back in 2000.

Our next cold front swoops in next Tuesday into Tuesday night bringing showers and perhaps some thunderstorms. A few strong storms are possible. A marginal risk (1/5) is in effect for much of the area Tuesday.

We will be cooler on the backside of that front on Wednesday, with 60s for highs, followed by mid-40s Thursday morning. Low 70s should return Thursday afternoon.