Beautiful start to the holiday weekend

Patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s this morning, but otherwise a lovely start to the holiday weekend. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Tomorrow’s weather will be unsettled featuring showers and storms. The rain will keep highs in the low-8-s.

Rain moves out early Monday morning and Labor Day looks dry and warm!

Hurricane Larry is now a major hurricane heading towards Bermuda by the middle to end of next week. There is also an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico that we are keeping an eye on for next week.