A beautiful fall weekend is ahead! Sun and clouds today with high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper-70s. It will be breezy at times with a south wind gusting 20-25 mph.

Tomorrow, highs climb to near 80 with more sunshine and a strong south breeze. Temperatures could be near record highs Monday. We are forecasting 81 and the record high is 85 set back in 2000.

Our next cold front swoops in next Tuesday into early Wednesday and rain chances return. We will be cooler on the backside of that front.