Bears great Jimbo Covert talks being elected to Hall of Fame

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

MIAMI (Nexstar) – Jimbo Covert, the former offensive tackle for the 1986 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

Covert is one of 10 “seniors” in the 2020 Centennial Slate for the Class of 2020. Seniors are players who last played more than 25 years ago.

The Bears great joined Big Game Bound on Thursday to talk about getting that phone call.

“It’s such a remarkable feeling,” he said. “When you get that call, it’s just you think you can remain composed but you can’t. It’s just your whole life flashes in front of you in one second. Your wife, your kids, your family, your parents, everybody, all your teammates. It’s pretty emotional.”

You can watch the full interview with Jimbo Covert in the video above. Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1 p.m. ET with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

