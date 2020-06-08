TWRA: Bear shot in Sevierville after making aggressive advancements toward woman

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bear was shot in Sevierville after allegedly making aggressive advancements toward a woman and her dog outside a home on Mountain View Court, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA reports that on June 1 around 4:30 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a complaint at a residence of a sow black bear being shot with three cubs nearby.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office also sent deputies to the scene who then confirmed that the bear was dead with cubs in the area.

TWRA says that after interviewing the involved parties, it was determined the sow was shot around 11 p.m. on May 31.

“A female resident of the Mountain View Ct. home took her dog outside for a walk that night and encountered the sow immediately after stepping off the porch. The female stated she didn’t see any other bears and the sow became very aggressive coming toward her. She let go of the dog and screamed for help. She then stated the sow swatted the dog out of way and continued to come toward her aggressively. A male occupant of the home came outside onto the porch and fired several rounds from a 9mm handgun in order to stop the bear’s approach. The male stated he thought his shots were aimed into the ground away from the bear and was unaware he had struck the sow until the next day when she was found dead in a woodlot behind the home on the complainant’s property.” TWRA

It was after the interviews that the cubs had returned to the sow’s corpse, which allowed the officers to identify their age, size and set a trap.

One cub was then captured overnight, while the other two were captured on June 2; all three cubs are around four-to-five months old, in good health, and are now located at Appalachian Bear Rescue for rehabilitation.

TWRA reports that there are no charges for the involved parties in this incident because it occurred in self-defense in fear of life or bodily harm.

