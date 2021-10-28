Bass tournament this Saturday to benefit Humphreys Co. flood victims

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – This Saturday on Kentucky Lake (Tennessee River), a bass fishing tournament will be held to benefit victims of the terrible flood in August.

C & O Marine is one of the sponsors of the event. Owner Craig Odom told News 2 what it’s all about:

“We’re just one of the sponsors,” Odom explained. “There are several sponsors of this Humphreys County Flood Victims Tournament. We’re all trying to raise money to help those victims. It’s a big tournament. There are already seventy-five boats that have already signed up. And hopefully, we’ll get another seventy-five or a hundred.”

“You can register Saturday morning at the New Johnsonville Boat Ramp from 4:00am til 7:00am. I think 7:00 am is actually when blast-off will be. We’re just trying to raise money for those victims of the flood in Waverly and Humphreys County. So please come out and join us. Saturday morning, October 30th.”

The entry fee is $150 per boat. 1st place will win $5,000, 2nd place $2,000, and 3rd place $1,000, with many more cash prizes.

You can also donate to the cause without entering the tournament through the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

See the Humphreys County Flood Victim Bass Tournament Facebook Page.