Bass Pro Shops founder donating 1 million face masks to front-line workers across United States

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is donating one million face masks to front-line workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks are FDA-aproved ASTM level 1 procedure masks and will be donated across the United States.

The Williamson Medical Center and Nashville Medical Hospital will receive 8,000 face masks.

This donation comes as supplies for PPE are in high-demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s teamed up with Convoy of Hope on this effort. They will begin to distribute masks next week.

