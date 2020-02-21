Basketball player with autism scores big on senior night

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It was a very special moment as a Firestone High School basketball player with autism scored big on his very first varsity game.

It was Isaiah Corn’s senior night and his first varsity game, according to WJW. He subbed in during the 4th quarter and was immediately fouled.

“I made the first free throw. Then they passed me the ball and I just shot it. It went in and everyone went wild. And then, they passed me the ball again. I shot it and the whole gym went wild,” said Corn.

“Isaiah has been been a JV player for 4 years. He outworks everyone. He earned a great moment,” said JV Coach Paul Gegick.

Gegick says Firestone was getting crushed by Green. However, Isaiah’s moment ignited the crowd.

“We happened to look on the security cameras and saw that Green’s bench and the entire Green team was just as excited as we were. That was awesome to see,” said Gegick.

This was Isaiah’s final home game of his high school career. Next, he’s headed to the University of Akron to study special education.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from or what disability you have. As long as you work hard, have determination and grit. You can do anything you put your mind to,” said Corn.

Green won Tuesday’s game 77-36.