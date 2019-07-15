Barry’s effects moving into Middle TN; Flooding threat on the rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rains and storms are moving into Middle Tennessee and will overspread the mid-sate overnight, especially the western two thirds.

Be on the lookout for localized flooding overnight into Monday, continuing through Wednesday. Initially, rain amounts overnight into Monday morning could run 1-2″ or higher, with totals increasing the farther west you are located.

As the remnants of Barry continue to push north and eventually northeast towards the Ohio Valley, rain chances will continue to rise through Wednesday.

Local rainfall totals by Thursday could run 3-4″ or higher near the Tennessee River and 1.5-2.5″ in Nashville and the I-65 corridor. West of the Tennessee River amounts could run 4-6″ or higher.

In addition, there is the threat of brief spin-up tornadoes within the bands of storms rotating around Barry.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather for Monday generally from Nashville and I-65 westward.

Severe Risk from the Storm Prediction Center

