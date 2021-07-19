Suspect in custody after barricade situation in Mt. Juliet neighborhood

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A barricaded suspect in a Mt. Juliet neighborhood has been taken into custody Monday morning after over an hour of negotiations.

Officers responded to a home on Parkwood Drive in the Stonegate community around 4 a.m.

Mt. Juliet police reported officers went to the home to arrest a man on aggravated assault warrants after he rammed an occupied vehicle during an altercation.

Crisis negotiators made efforts to convince the suspect to peacefully surrender after he refused requests to exit the home, according to Mt. Juliet police.

The suspect exited the home around 5:45 a.m. and was taken into custody with no injuries reported.

A department spokesperson told News 2 a few residents near the suspect’s home were asked to evacuate or shelter in place, with some choosing to stay inside their homes.

No additional information was immediately released.