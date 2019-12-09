Barricade situation in Bellshire neighborhood ends with armed man at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police along with tactical officers were on the scene of a man possibly barricaded inside a home in the Bellshire neighborhood of Nashville Monday morning.

Officers were stationed outside a home on Leondale Terrace, which is off Brick Church Pike, since at least 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials on the scene told News 2 a sheriff’s deputy came to the home to serve an aggravated assault arrest warrant and the man inside the home refused to come outside.

After surrounding the home for hours, officers called off the standoff around 4:30 a.m. after it was determined no one was inside the home.

Investigators believe the subject may have escaped from the rear of the home using its surveillance system cameras. The man is believed to be armed, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released.

