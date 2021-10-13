Barricade situation ends in Clarksville with man in custody, 4-week-old safe

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been taken into custody and a newborn is safe after a barricade situation ended in Clarksville Tuesday night.

The situation began around 7:45 p.m. when special operations officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle containing individuals with warrants.

Clarksville police reported a woman in the vehicle was immediately taken into custody but a man fled into a home on Lindsey Drive and barricaded himself inside with his 4-week-old child.

Negotiators were able to convince the man to come out of the home peacefully around midnight and no one was injured in the incident.

The child was released to the care of family members.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.