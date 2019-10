BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) — A Barren County Middle School teacher has been charged with rape and sexual abuse.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old William Kyle Gardner Saturday. He is charged with rape 2nd degree, sexual abuse 1st degree, and tampering with physical evidence.

Gardner is listed as a staff member on the Barren County Middle School website.

The investigation is still ongoing.

13 news is waiting on a press release from officials for further information.