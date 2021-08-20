Barges hit, shut down James Robertson Bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department Special Operations officials are investigating after three barges hit the James Robertson Bridge Friday night.

According to NFD officials, three barges got loose and hit the James Roberston Parkway Bridge.

NFD has notified public works, the Coast Guard, and TDOT for assistance in the situation. There were no spills to report from the bridge, however, The James Robertson Bridge will not be reopened until engineers have been called to inspect its structural integrity.

Woodland Street Bridge has also been shut down until the loose barges have been properly secured and the bridge is inspected.