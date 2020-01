WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —Athletes were recognized at the All County and All Region Banquet was on Saturday at Cumberland University in Lebanon.

The event recognizes the all county teams in Wilson County that are both public and private.

An all academic team was announced as well. This is the 6th year the event has been held. We want to give a shout-out to Montrell Walker. He was voted best tight end in the county. He’s the grandson of News 2 Photojournalist Larry Sky Walker.