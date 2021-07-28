Band’s musical equipment stolen from vehicle near Centennial dog park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man suspected of breaking into a vehicle belonging to a member of a Nashville band, stealing their pricey equipment and selling it to a pawn shop.

An arrest warrant states the victim had parked his vehicle along Parthenon Avenue outside Centennial Dog Park on July 8.

The back passenger window was broken out and a guitar amplifier and pedalboard with guitar pedals were taken, along with a handgun, according to police report.

Police said a man, later identified as 54-year-old Prince Easley, sold the guitar amp and guitar pedals to a pawn shop on Charlotte Pike.

The items were in a case labeled with the name of the victim’s band, according to investigators.

Easley was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Metro jail on charges of vehicle burglary and theft. His bond was set at $35,000.

A booking photo for Easley was not immediately released by law enforcement.