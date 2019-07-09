Band removed from Illinois festival lineup due to the word ‘Confederate’ in name

FILE – In this June 12, 2000 file photo Country music fans are reflected in the glasses of Southern rock group Confederate Railroad lead singer Danny Shirley during a concert in Nashville, Tenn. Confederate Railroad says it has been removed from the DuQuoin State Fair’s Grandstand lineup because of its name. Frontman Danny Shirley said in a statement Tuesday, June 9, 2019 that the band is disappointed but thanked fans for their support. The group was scheduled to play Aug. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DUQUOIN, Ill. (WICS) – Controversy is sweeping across Illinois, after the state fair in Du Quoin decided to pull a decades-old band from their lineup.

Six bands are set to take over the Grandstand in August. However, there was supposed to be one more band, the Nashville-based group Confederate Railroad.

This group has been performing since 1984.

Due to the word ‘confederate’, they’re no longer playing.

In a statement released by the Illinois Department of Agriculture it states, “While every artist has a right to expression, we believe this decision is in the best interest of serving all the people of our state.”

When reaching out to the band for a comment they did confirm the decision was made due to their name and this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

However, they have to wait for confirmation from their agency to make any further comments.

Residents across central Illinois had different opinions.

“I really feel that a band coming to the fairgrounds that that name will cause a lot of problems,” said Simona White, a Springfield resident.

Others believe removing the band violates constitutional rights.

“I believe that in America we have free speech,” said Joseph Katalinach, a Springfield resident.

Regardless of who thinks what, the band won’t be performing.

When asking the Department of Agriculture their protocol for choosing the lineup they were not commenting at this time.

Confederate Railroad released the following statement: