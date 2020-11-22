Baldwin teen Quawan “Bobby” Charles laid to rest after emotional celebration of life

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Quawan Charles, a 15-year-old, known as Bobby, was remembered in Jeanerette Saturday during a celebration of life memorial.

Family attorney Chase Trichell says, “Quawan, in his death, is already bringing people together.”

Through heartfelt speeches and tears, a celebration of his life was held at the West St. Mary Civic Center to honor “Bobby.”

Friends and family say he was a special person with a big smile and a friend to anyone he met.

“It’s his life in death. It’s about the people he touched going forward,” continues Trichell.

On November 3, his body was found in a Loreauville sugar cane field by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Trichell vows he will find answers in the teen’s death.

“I will not stop. I will not relent, I will not quit until we know what happened,” Trichell adds.

Quawan leaves behind a grieving mother who shares one last message for her son which was read by during the services by family member Celina Charles.

“I’m missing you, but I’ll wait until the day I can see you again. Quawan, I will love you for all eternity, Mom.”

In another letter, a heart-broken father shares the memories he will cherish with his son.

“He would want us to remember him fishing, spending time with his cousins. Goodbye, my son, you will be in our hearts forever.”