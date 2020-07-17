Bacteria that eats metal accidentally discovered by scientists

(CNN) – Scientists in California have discovered a new type of bacteria that eats metal.

Microbiologists from the California Institute of Technology were doing unrelated experiments when they made the discovery.

The scientists left a glass jar covered with manganese—a commonly found chemical elmeent—to sink in tap water.

Scientists disocvered that after a few months, the jar was coated with dark material. It was found to be oxidized manganeses, which had been generated by newly-discovered bacteria likely found in the tap water.

Scientists believe this is the first bacteria to use manganese as an energy source.

The research was published in the Journal Nature.