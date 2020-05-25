A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was used to help rescue a hiker on Friday in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The hiker was injured in the backcountry of the park. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a THP pilot and a fire captain from Nashville flew to the Smokies to help rangers get the hiker out on Friday using a “hoist rescue.”
The hiker received medical attention, but the current condition is unknown.
(This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.)
LATEST STORIES:
- 20 hikers rescued from Devil’s Bathtub
- Metro Health Dept. reports 55 deaths, 4,821 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville
- Backcountry hiker hoisted out of the Smokies with THP helicopter
- 2 passengers killed in crash on Robertson County interstate
- Marine stands 24 hours straight to raise awareness about veteran suicide