Backcountry hiker hoisted out of the Smokies with THP helicopter

A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was used to help rescue a hiker on Friday in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The hiker was injured in the backcountry of the park. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a THP pilot and a fire captain from Nashville flew to the Smokies to help rangers get the hiker out on Friday using a “hoist rescue.”

The hiker received medical attention, but the current condition is unknown.

(This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.)

LATEST STORIES: