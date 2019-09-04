Bachelorette party forced to forego trip due to Hurricane Dorian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sights and sounds of Broadway are something bride-to-be Sarah Wolfson knows all too well.

“I’m one of the people who kind of can’t stand the pedal taverns going up and down,” Wolfson said.

That’s why she was excited about having her bachelorette party at St. Pete’s Beach in Florida Labor Day weekend.

“We just had plans to go to the beach, do a boat trip out to some island,” she said.

Those plans quickly changed last week with Hurricane Dorian’s path headed straight for Florida.

“As soon as it came out to be a category three or four hurricane, in my mind, I was just like it’s probably not worth it for us to fly into the middle of that,” Wolfson said.

The storm has devastated parts of the Bahamas and caused major evacuations in Florida.

Disney World, Orlando International Airport and several cruise line ports are now closed.

“Having to cancel a bachelorette party is genuinely the least that should be on anyone’s mind,” she said.

“The tragedy of it all and the fact there has been devastation in the Bahamas is horrible.”

To her surprise, Wolfson and her crew brought the party to Music City.

“Did I think I’d be having a real bachelorette party here? Absolutely not,” she said.

Even with hundreds of dollars lost on flights, Wolfson says they probably would’ve lost much more if they went.

“The weekend ended up being even better here,” she said.

“When you put things in perspective, much worse things could have happened.”