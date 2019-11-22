Baby Yoda toys based on ‘The Mandalorian’ coming soon

This cute Star Wars creature has a lot of people on social media saying, “awww.”

People are calling him “Baby Yoda” and toymaker Hasbro is releasing a line of “Baby Yoda” toys and merchandise for the holidays.

Hasbro announced the news in an exclusive CNBC report.

“Baby Yoda” was revealed at the end of the first episode of the Disney Plus show, “The Mandalorian.”

Director Jon Favreau recently said his team convinced Disney and Lucas Film not to release the Baby Yoda toys before the launch of the series, so they could keep a lid on the character’s big reveal.

Baby Yoda is referred to as “The Child” in the series and based on the timeline of the series in the Star Wars universe, he’s not Yoda as a baby but is the same species as Yoda.

CNBC reports Baby Yoda merch could be available for purchase as early as Friday at Macy’s, Target, Kohl’s, Zazzle, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and Amazon.

Hasbro did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment from CNN.