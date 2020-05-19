Baby, teen among 3 injured in Madison dog attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three people, including a child and a teenager, were hospitalized after a dog attack in a Madison neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers and medics were called to a home on Meadow Bend Drive around 7:45 a.m. after multiple victims were attacked by a dog.

Three victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, including a one-year old with minor injuries and a 14-year-old and 27-year-old with significant injuries, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

A neighbor told News 2 she heard multiple gunshots and screams before she called 911.

Metro Animal Care and Control reported the dog got loose from the owner and bit three neighbors. The owner told MACC she elected to have the dog humanely euthanized at a local veterinarian’s office after the incident.

No additional information was immediately released.

Residents on Meadow Bend Drive in Madison tell me a pit bull or pit bull mix dog got loose from this home and attacked their neighbors. They also heard gunshots. Working on getting more information. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/K4V3xFCHjN — Julia Palazzo WKRN (@JuliaPalazzoTV) May 19, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.