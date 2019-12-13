Baby seal found in parking garage released back into ocean

(KRON) — The baby seal found in a Redwood City parking garage last month is heading back to his natural habitat — the ocean!

After being found in the parking garage on Nov. 24, the Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center treated the seal pup for malnutrition and maternal separation.

Once he arrived at the mammal center after his rescue, ‘Santos’ began eating and was treated to a fish smoothie.

‘Santos,’ along with five other seal pups, were released into the ocean Thursday at Point Reyes National Seashore.

Video shows the seal pup scampering back into the water.

To learn more about the Marine Mammal Center, click here.