Baby killer punched in the face by victim’s relative after sentencing

INDIANA (CNN) — Seemingly out of nowhere — a punch to the face.

It happened as Kwin Boes walked out of an Indiana courtroom Wednesday.

Boes had just been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of his 11-month-old son last year.

That’s when the baby’s uncle, Matt Hartley, hurled himself at Boes in the courthouse hallway.

Law enforcement ushered Boes from the scene whlie Hartley was handcuffed.

He is now facing a battery charged.

Boes pleaded guilty last month to domestic battery, which ensured him to serve less jail time.