BABY JOE: Watch live coverage as Joseph Daniels trial continues

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday marks day two of the trial for Joseph Daniels, the man accused of murdering his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe.”

Court documents allege Joseph Daniels reported the boy missing, but later confessed to fatally beating the child, who had autism and was non-verbal, while his wife, Krystal Daniels witnessed the assault and went to bed, instead of helping her son.

During a four-hour taped confession, Joseph Daniels admitted he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a remote area, but the boy’s remains have never been located.

Jake Lockert, the public defender representing Joseph Daniels, has argued the confession was coerced, but a judge ruled it can be played at trial.

Joseph Daniels faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and evidence tampering. He was jailed at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville but will be housed in the Dickson County jail during the trial.

Krystal Daniels, who is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, remains in the Dickson County jail, as well. She will be tried separately from her husband.