Siblings of ‘Baby Joe’ among 50+ witnesses subpoenaed ahead of father’s trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 50 witnesses have been subpoenaed ahead of the trial for Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man accused of killing his five-year-old son Joe Clyde, according to Daniels’ attorney.

Jake Lockert, the public defender representing Joseph Daniels told News 2 the two siblings of Joe Clyde, who were three and eight years old at the time, were among those issued subpoenas and they could testify.

The two juvenile siblings were home at the time when Joe Clyde is believed to have been killed and since moved out of state with relatives, Lockert said.

Joe Clyde Daniels, Joseph Daniels and Krystal Daniels (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday, as jurors are selected from Hamilton County in an attempt to find people who are not overly familiar with the case.

The trial for Joseph Daniels will be held in Dickson County and is expected to begin as early as Thursday or Friday, if an impartial jury can be seated by then.

Joseph Daniels is charged with criminal homicide for the 2018 death of his son, Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe.”

Joe Clyde Daniels (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Court documents allege Joseph Daniels reported the boy missing on April 4, 2018, but later confessed to fatally beating the child, who had autism and was non-verbal, while Joe Clyde’s mother, Krystal Daniels witnessed the assault and went to bed, instead of helping her son.

Investigators said Joseph Daniels admitted he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a remote area, but the boy’s remains have never been located.

During a hearing last month, Dickson County Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe ruled a four-hour, taped confession from Joseph Daniels can be used at trial, despite his attorney arguing it was coerced and should be thrown out.

Joseph and Krystal Daniels (Photos: WKRN)

Joseph Daniels is currently jailed at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, but will be housed in the Dickson County jail during the trial.

Krystal Daniels, who is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, will be tried separately from her husband.

News 2 will have live streaming coverage of Joseph Daniels’ trial at WKRN.com. Josh Breslow will be joined by a legal expert to provide analysis on the trial from the opening statements to the verdict.