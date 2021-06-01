Jury selection to begin Tuesday in ‘Baby Joe’ trial

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday ahead of the trial for Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man charged with killing his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde.

Jurors will be selected from Hamilton County in an attempt to find people who are not overly familiar with the case.

The trial for Joseph Daniels will be held in Dickson County and is expected to begin as early as Thursday or Friday, if an impartial jury can be seated by then.

Joe Clyde Daniels (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Joseph Daniels and his wife, Krystal are both charged in connection with the 2018 killing of their son, Joe Clyde Daniels, known as “Baby Joe.”

Court documents allege Joseph Daniels reported the boy missing, but later confessed to fatally beating the child, who had autism and was non-verbal, while Krystal Daniels witnessed the assault and went to bed, instead of helping her son.

Joseph and Krystal Daniels (Photos: WKRN)

Investigators said Joseph Daniels admitted he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a remote area, but the boy’s remains have never been located.

During a hearing last month, Dickson County Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe ruled a four-hour, taped confession from Joseph Daniels can be used at trial, despite his attorney arguing it was coerced and should be thrown out.

(Photo: WKRN)

More than 50 witnesses have been subpoenaed ahead of the trial, according to Daniels’ attorney, Jake Lockert.

Lockert told News 2 the two siblings of Joe Clyde, who were three and eight years old at the time, are among those who could testify.

The two juvenile siblings were home at the time when Joe Clyde is believed to have been killed and now live out of state with relatives, Lockert said.

Joe Clyde Daniels (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Joseph Daniels is currently jailed at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, but will be housed in the Dickson County jail during the trial.

Krystal Daniels, who is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, will be tried separately from her husband.