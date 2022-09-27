DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a year after being convicted of killing his five-year-old child, Joseph Daniels has requested a new trial.

Daniels’ attorney filed a second amended motion earlier this month requesting a new trial based on several motions including, the evidence was not sufficient enough for finding him guilty, and the court was wrong to allow certain testimony and evidence.

In June of 2021, Daniels was found guilty on charges of felony murder, second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, filing a false report, and evidence tampering in connection with the killing of his son, Joe Clyde Daniels – also known as “Baby Joe.”

Tuesday afternoon, 23rd Judicial District Judge David Wolfe denied that request, affirming the jury verdict.

In September of 2021, Daniels was sentenced to 51 years to be served concurrently.

April 4, 2022 marked four years since the start of this case when Joe Clyde was first reported missing and presumed dead. His body has not been recovered.

His mother, Krystal Daniels, entered a no contest plea for her role in his disappearance and received a 15-year sentence.