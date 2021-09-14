‘As good as he could hope’: Joseph Daniels’ family, attorney react to sentencing

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The parents of 5-year-old Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe” appeared in a Dickson County court Tuesday.

The child’s father, Joseph Daniels, found guilty of felony murder in the beating death of his son, was sentenced concurrently on additional charges, meaning he will be eligible for parole after serving 51 years.

Attorney Jake Lockert said the sentencing gives Joseph some hope of getting out.

“With my client’s convictions today was as good as he could hope for thy everything run concurrently with his life sentence, so he knows he has got 51 years before he would be eligible for parole,” said Lockert.

He still plans to file a motion for a new trial before filing a notice of appeal.

Joseph’s family acknowledged that this was as good as it could get for Joseph in the sentencing, but his mom said he shouldn’t be in jail in the first place, vowing she will find Baby Joe as she left the courthouse Tuesday.

In court, new disturbing details were heard about the father convicted of killing his son. Medical reports showing he had thoughts of blowing up his house and biting the noses off of school peers.

Judge David Wolfe ultimately deciding Joseph will serve life with the lesser charges running concurrently.

Baby Joe’s mother, Krystal Daniels, also appeared in court Tuesday, where it was announced she faces new additional charges.

Investigators say Krystal saw her son’s lifeless body with her husband standing over him in April of 2018 but went to sleep instead of calling for help.

Krystal originally faced aggravated child neglect, now she is facing aggravated child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse or neglect, false report, and tampering or fabricating evidence.

Krystal’s motions hearing was rescheduled for November 12. Her trial is set to begin in February 2022.