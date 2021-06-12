‘It will be heard in a higher court’: Joseph Daniels’ family reacts to verdict

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of Joseph Daniels was visibly shaken as the verdict was read Saturday afternoon. They have told News 2 from the beginning and throughout the trial that they didn’t believe their son Joseph Daniels killed Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe.”

Tears filled the eyes of Joseph Daniels’ mom as she left the courtroom. Both parents talked with News 2 about how hard this has been as they’ve lost their grandson and now their son.

They had been in court every day for the nine-day trial, as well as, every motions hearing. They said they were hopeful the verdict would be different, but they are also not really surprised over the outcome.

“It will be heard in a higher court,” said Daniels’ father who goes by “Big Joe.”

The jury found Joseph Daniels guilty of five charges, including first-degree murder in perpetration of a felony, second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, filing a false report, and evidence tampering.

Public defender Jake Lockert said Daniels wants to pursue an appeal and that they will.

“We felt like throughout this trial we have had a lot of reversible errors, so he’s advised he wants to pursue an appeal, so we will file a motion for new trial and then after that we will pursue his appeal,” Lockert explained.

So what happens from here with the Daniels family? Joseph’s mom plans to head back to Arkansas, while his dad hopes to retire and move with his wife to Florida.

The family has received a number of threats over the last three years and was surprised at how quiet it’s been at the courthouse throughout the trial.

Joseph Daniels will be sent back to Riverbend, where he requested to go. He will serve life in prison, with the possibility of parole. His family said they plan to visit him Sunday.

Daniels will be sentenced on the additional charges September 14.