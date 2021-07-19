Dickson County community still healing as Krystal Daniels case gets trial date

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been three years since five-year-old “Baby Joe” Clyde Daniels vanished from his parent’s home in Dickson County. His father, Joseph Daniels, was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree murder, for fatally beating the child.

His mother, Krystal, is now facing a charge of aggravated child abuse, neglect, and endangerment. Investigators say she saw her son’s lifeless body on April 4th, 2018 with her husband standing over him. Prosecutors say she went to sleep instead of calling for help.

“That’s hard to take,” said Rhonda Madden, a teacher in Dickson County. “The community is just hurting over this. And several things have happened to Dickson County during that period of time, and just to lose a child like that. It’s just sad.”

Krystal Daniels went before a judge Monday for a pre-trial hearing. The charge against her carries a 15 to 25-year sentence. But, based on her criminal history, Daniels could get time served and be released by the end of her trial in 2022.

“If she’d open up and tell what really happened that could probably help a lot,” said Madden.

Daniels is set to begin trial in February 2022. She has already served 3 years in jail while awaiting that trial.